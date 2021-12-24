Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $221,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

