Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of MX stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $221,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.