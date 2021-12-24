Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 26,486 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyadic International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

