Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 5,105 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

