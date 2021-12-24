Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $689,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $22.72 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

