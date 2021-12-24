Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of VBTX opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

