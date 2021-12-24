Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $729,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $593.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $605.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.59. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.