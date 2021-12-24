Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $747,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

PATK opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,022 shares of company stock worth $2,050,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

