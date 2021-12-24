Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $806,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Renasant by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

