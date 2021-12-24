Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.