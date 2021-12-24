MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MXL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE MXL opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -493.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

