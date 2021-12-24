McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. McAfee reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,089. McAfee has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

