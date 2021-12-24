McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 147,250 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.94 million. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.