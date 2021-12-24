McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 147,250 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.94 million. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

