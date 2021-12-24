McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 425.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after buying an additional 52,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

MCK opened at $240.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

