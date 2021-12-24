McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

