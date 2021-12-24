McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $33.96 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $33,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $99.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22.

