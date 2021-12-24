McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $80.19 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $80,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,647.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 117,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

