McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.03 and its 200-day moving average is $511.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

