McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

