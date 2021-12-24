McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

