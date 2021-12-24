MediShares Market Cap Tops $1.95 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $28,771.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

