Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $6,536,921.95 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 30,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $6,536,921.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $223.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

