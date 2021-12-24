Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 482,154 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 409.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,154 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.41% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $47,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,571. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

