Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 511,824 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

BAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,039,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,852,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.