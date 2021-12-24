Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 2,963 Shares

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:MCG opened at $12.46 on Friday. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

