Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.80. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 8,356 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

