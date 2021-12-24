Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day moving average is $345.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

