MetaHash 1-Day Volume Tops $729,450.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $729,450.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,150,995,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,633,585 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

