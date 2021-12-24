Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.15.

Shares of MX opened at C$54.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.88. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

