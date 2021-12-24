Metro (B4B3) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Metro (ETR: B4B3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2021 – Metro was given a new €10.50 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/22/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.60 ($10.79) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/17/2021 – Metro was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2021 – Metro was given a new €11.00 ($12.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/16/2021 – Metro was given a new €12.00 ($13.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/16/2021 – Metro was given a new €11.50 ($12.92) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/15/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.50 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/25/2021 – Metro was given a new €10.30 ($11.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ETR B4B3 traded down €0.20 ($0.22) on Friday, reaching €10.10 ($11.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.38. Metro AG has a twelve month low of €9.10 ($10.22) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million and a PE ratio of -65.58.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.