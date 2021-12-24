MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

