MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

