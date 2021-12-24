Michael Dastoor Sells 10,565 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $707,115.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

