Michel Detheux Sells 9,111 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

