Michel Detheux Sells 9,111 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.
- On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,488.00.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,628.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $45,796.35.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.
Shares of ITOS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
