Michel Khalaf Sells 42,748 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MET opened at $61.78 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.