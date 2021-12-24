Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insider Steve Sanghi Sells 45,340 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40.

On Thursday, December 9th, Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

