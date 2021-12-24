Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.