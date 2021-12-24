Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 88.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 38.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

