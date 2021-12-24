Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

Shares of PNC opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.