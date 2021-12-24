Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

