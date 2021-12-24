Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 435 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

