Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

