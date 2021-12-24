Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
