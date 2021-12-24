Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $664.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.03 and its 200-day moving average is $511.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

