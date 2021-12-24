Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.