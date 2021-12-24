Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,857 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 585,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

