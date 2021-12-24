Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBK. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBK opened at $15.38 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.4509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

WBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

