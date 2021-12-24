Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 121.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,719,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

