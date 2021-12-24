Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.