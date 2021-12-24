MONECO Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

