MONECO Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.