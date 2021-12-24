MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,663,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

